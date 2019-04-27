Work readiness programme to tackle youth unemployment in Region Ten

Region Ten Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, has disclosed that his region will be forging ahead with the second annual Work Readiness Programme. Morian said that this programme, which is an initiative of his office, is geared at providing the relevant training and opening of opportu

nities for the region’s young people.

According to the Regional Chairman, Region Ten continues to battle with unemployment. His office has been successful in initiating and creating a number of job opportunities. He is therefore of the firm belief that the Work Readiness Programme will significantly address the unemployment challenges facing the region.

He dismissed the view that the programme is only geared for youths in Linden, as according to him, those in Kwakwani, Ituni and outlying areas will also benefit from the programme as they seek to aggressively open opportunities for economic development for young people through employment.

“We have some young persons who were part of the Work Readiness Programme in Region Ten that are being trained right now to work at the Immigration Office in Linden.

“Some of them came out of the Work Readiness programme and we have just sent the proposal to do our Work Readiness Programme this year where we are looking again to bring on about 60 young persons,” Morian revealed.

“The young persons are attached to various agencies, from mechanic shops to the office, so it covers all the spectrums for six months. One often thinks when they leave school and are looking for a job people ask for experience so it helps in providing the required experience and on the other hand most of the young persons who did the last programme are employed as teachers, nurses some at offices and some went into the University of Guyana.”

Currently, the region is awaiting funding needed to get the programme underway for another year. Morian disclosed that already his office has secured some funds but not the total sum needed. The programme, he said, is expected to cost some $3.5 M.

The programme, which is managed by two coordinators, is one that offers a stipend to the participants thus ensuring that they do not learn without any remuneration. Each youth on the programme, Morian said, is given a stipend of $15,000 per month which will help them to pay the cost for transportation among other expenses.

Coordinators of the programme, Morian said, are paid as they are required to closely monitor the participants. He disclosed too that there is a monthly gathering where counselling, sharing and evaluation is done but stressed that instead of having these evaluations, monitoring and counselling done once a month, provisions are being made for it to be done twice a month at every fortnight.

This, he noted, will help in better evaluating and assisting the participants in their respective fields. “It will help in counselling them; talk with them, sit down and see how they are coming along as it is geared towards strengthening their skills as many of them possess great skills but lack guidance which we are seeking through the coordinators of the programme to assist them with and this is a general problem as we see in the schools that they lack guidance and counselling so we are seeking to assist them greatly in this area,” Morian said.

With the plan envisioned for this year, Morian foresees another 50 to 60 young persons entering the job market in the near future.

“We are confident that as the interest and excitement in this programme continues that both private and public sectors would continue to partner with us as we seek to reduce unemployment, while empowering our youths at the same time,” the Regional Chairman added.

Even as he encouraged the support for the programme, Morian appealed for private sector agencies to contact his office if they are interested in coming on board. He said that if a number of private sector companies can support by assisting one or two of the participants of the programme it would be greatly appreciated.

“I am appealing to private agencies and organisations to collaborate with my office as with or without funding or support from the private sector we are moving ahead with this programme,” he declared.