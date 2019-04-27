WBCA 2-day tourney commences today

The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today.

The main objective for hosting the tournament is to get the young cricketers to bat for long periods because of the amount of T20 cricket being played.

The Association will use the same rules from the franchise competition, where fast bowlers will be awarded bonus points for wickets taken.