WBCA 2-day tourney commences today

Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today.
The main objective for hosting the tournament is to get the young cricketers to bat for long periods because of the amount of T20 cricket being played.
The Association will use the same rules from the franchise competition, where fast bowlers will be awarded bonus points for wickets taken.
Apr 27, 2019The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today. The main...
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Once you reach a certain age in this country, as a high school student you will know that one of the main pillars of the... more
Mentally-ill and destitute persons can be found walking around the streets of the country, especially in the city.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]