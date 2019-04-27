VIEWPOINT BY VIBERT PARVATAN ON WARD UP WARD NOT DOWNWARD AND BACKWARD“IT IS ONLY AN ERROR OF JUDGEMENT TO MAKE A MISTAKE, BUT IT SHOWS INFORMITY OF CHARACTER TO ADHERE TO IT WHEN DISCOVERED”.CHRISTIAN BOVEE

There are many people whose days may be filled with a variety of activities, including decision-making and speaking – both informally and formally. For public figures who hold high office, there would be their supporters and opposers; admirers and critics; friends and enemies; those who have confidence in them and those who are suspicious and distrust them.

The utterances of such officials may at times be controversial and in such a situation their statements are placed under the microscope. But magnification does not necessarily lead to the revelation of truth or the removal of ambiguity in relation to interpretation.

The subjectivity of the listeners, viewers and those interpreting statements may be even further polarised by motives of defending, neutralising or attacking.

This concept is well illustrated in the Courts.

A statement made by the accused may have a certain interpretation by the Prosecutor but a different meaning when explained by the Defence. It is left for the Jurors to form their own conclusions which may differ, although they have listened to and have examined the same statement.

In that beautiful Film “Love Story” the young lady advised her lover with deep hurt, emotion and sincerity that love means never having to say you’re sorry. That is the idea! But in life it is often different.

Many of us may have had cause to say I am sorry in differing circumstances. We may have provoked the wrath of others. This may have even happened in the sanctity of our homes, not addressing strangers but loved ones.

The response and meaning of statements made will no doubt be influenced by the circumstances. The utterer’s mood, the context in which a statement is framed; whether impetuous or calculated and the image of the utterer will affect both interpretation and reaction.

MISTAKES

– AN INCORRECT IDEA OR OPINION IS A MISTAKE!

– SOMETHING WRONGLY DONE, WHETHER THROUGH IGNORANCE,

MALICE OR INADVERTENCE IS A MISTAKE.

With that definition, it is evident that there may be MISTAKES flourishing and surrounding us. Many interesting statements have been made on the subject of MISTAKES.

John Pye Smith – An English Theologian stated:

“Exemption from mistake is not the privilege of morals;

But when our mistakes are involuntary, we owe each other

every candid consideration; and the man who on discovering

his errors acknowledges and corrects them is scarcely less

entitled to our esteem than if he had not erred”.

UNITY

Notwithstanding the economic problems, the people of Guyana can take pride in the fact that over the past years of the post-Independence period, Guyanese have generally lived in peace and harmony.

The diversity of culture has enriched our lives. Inspite of political and ideological differences, Guyanese can make ever meaningful our National Slogan.

ONE PEOPLE! ONE NATION! ONE DESTINY!

We need to preserve this Unity which is absolutely necessary for the well being of our People and for Nation Building.

IT IS CERTAINLY A MISTAKE FOR ANYONE TO MAKE STATEMENTS WHICH CAN CREATE DISHARMONY. IT IS NO LESS A MISTAKE FOR ANYONE TO SIMILARLY CREATE RACIAL DISHARMONY IN REACTING TO ANY STATEMENT PERCEIVED TO BE HAVING A DEROGATORY CONNOTATION.

WE MUST LEARN FROM PAST MISTAKES. DESTRUCTIVES FLAMES SHOULD NEVER BE FANNED, BUT EXTINGUISHED.

IN DESTROYING THE WEEDS IN OUR GARDEN, LET US NOT DESTROY THE CROP AND JEOPARDISE THE HARVEST.

VICTIMITIS

In his inspirational writings Robert Schuller advised:

“NO ONE TRAVELS THE ROAD OF LIFE WITHOUT BEING AFFECTED BY INJUSTICE AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER. BUT THE WORST THING THAT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU IS TO DEVELOP VICTIMITIS.

VICTIMITIS IS CARRYING YOUR GRUDGE AND NURSING THE HURTS. THIS ONLY PRODUCES A WHOLE NEW BATCH OF EMOTIONAL DEMONS TO TORMENT YOUR SOUL.

RESENTMENT, ANGER, SELF-PITY AND EVEN VENGEANCE BECOME A MIXED UP RECIPE FOR MESSED-UP FEELINGS…..

SO DON’T CARRY THE GRUDGE, BURY IT”.

It will be a mistake, indeed a serious mistake for anyone, or any organisation to encourage, promote or tolerate any act which aims at creating or accentuating divisions in our society.

At this critical time in the history of this comparatively young nation, all of the people in Guyana must focus on the big picture of developing Guyana, raising the standard of living, alleviating suffering, reducing unemployment, improving infra-structure and health care, giving hope to citizens and a sense of peace, security and confidence in the future.

In the present scenario, political leaders have the most influential role to play. They can put Guyana first OR selfishly in the quest for positions of power be destructive.