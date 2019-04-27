TTTC hosts Player Developmental Seminar today

Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Titans Table Tennis Club (TTTC) in its quest to maximise players performance and build awareness will be hosting its first ever Player Development Seminar today at the Red Cross HQ, Barrack Street, Kingston from 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs.
A press release from the club states that all athletes under the age of 21 years, parents, enthusiasts and stakeholders are invited to attend. Presentations will be made by Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson – Assistant Director of Sports on the Governance of Sports; The Role of The Sports Ministry, Sports Commission & the Importance of Sports as a Tool for Education, Inclusion & Development.
Mr. Troy Peters – Banks DIH Ltd. Communications Manager will do a presentation on Sponsorship, Promotion & Social Media and Building the Profile of an Athlete. There will also be presentations by an Official of the Guyana Olympic Association and several others.
TTTC is also extending an invitation to anyone to be a part of the event which is geared towards educating athletes from all disciplines so that they would be able to enhance their performances through knowledge.
Apr 27, 2019The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today. The main...
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Once you reach a certain age in this country, as a high school student you will know that one of the main pillars of the... more
Mentally-ill and destitute persons can be found walking around the streets of the country, especially in the city.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]