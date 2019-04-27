TTTC hosts Player Developmental Seminar today

The Titans Table Tennis Club (TTTC) in its quest to maximise players performance and build awareness will be hosting its first ever Player Development Seminar today at the Red Cross HQ, Barrack Street, Kingston from 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs.

A press release from the club states that all athletes under the age of 21 years, parents, enthusiasts and stakeholders are invited to attend. Presentations will be made by Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson – Assistant Director of Sports on the Governance of Sports; The Role of The Sports Ministry, Sports Commission & the Importance of Sports as a Tool for Education, Inclusion & Development.

Mr. Troy Peters – Banks DIH Ltd. Communications Manager will do a presentation on Sponsorship, Promotion & Social Media and Building the Profile of an Athlete. There will also be presentations by an Official of the Guyana Olympic Association and several others.

TTTC is also extending an invitation to anyone to be a part of the event which is geared towards educating athletes from all disciplines so that they would be able to enhance their performances through knowledge.