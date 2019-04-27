RHTYSC Cricket Teams assist two West Berbice counterparts

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS on Sunday last continued their personal development programme with donations to two of their counterparts in Region 5. The teams “Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division” handed over the donation of educational materials, kites and white cricket shirts to the D’Edward Cricket Club and Cotton Tree Die Hard Cricket Club.

The presentation was done after the finals of the Berbice Cricket Board’s West Berbice Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Balls Tournament. Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who is the President of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that in 2019 over 200 Cricket Clubs, NGOs, Churches, Schools, Sports Organisations along with thousands of residents would benefit from the hard work of the ten teams.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu has direct responsibilities for the personal development programme, under which the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club cricketers seek to make positive differences in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Foster told the two teams that the kites were to be shared to children whose parents could not afford to purchase one for them, while the complete educational packages should be given to less fortunate students from single parent households. The cricket T/Shirts donation is to assist the two Clubs to be properly attired.

Foster also disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would be working along with the Berbice Cricket Board in 2019 to assist clubs across Berbice. Under the joint programme, Clubs would receive during the course of the year, items like cricket balls, cricket gears, score books, white cricket shirts, trophies, cricket medals and water pitchers. All Clubs would receive balls and shirts, while the other items would be given to those who need assistance to offer sports as an alternative to a life on the road, away from drugs, crime, alcohol and gangs.

Naidu, who at just nineteen years, has taken over the day to day running of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation and stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is the only cricket club in the Caribbean that mandates its cricketers to make positive difference. Among the most cherished activities of the programme are providing monthly snacks to pensioners as they wait to uplift their old age pensions, monthly food hampers to senior citizens and single parent households, educational scholarship to students, medical expenses assistance to senior citizens and assisting youths to fulfill their dream of becoming a sport ambassador.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Naidu stated is one of Guyana’s leading cricket clubs but wants others to match its achievements as this would mean more youths being able to Say No to all the social ills affecting them.