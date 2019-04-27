Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Peter Persaud returns to winning ways at latest GuyanaNRA Recorded Shoot

Apr 27, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Guyana NRA Fullbore shooters continue to do battle with the elements at the Timehri Rifle Ranges. The winner of the latest Recorded Shoot was

Peter Persaud at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

Peter Persaud with a score of 81.5. Persaud returned to winning ways, having won the season’s opening Recorded Shoot.
Persaud shot 34.2 at the 300 yards and 47.3 at the 600 yards. Sherwin Felicien was close by with 79.6; shooting 32.2 at 300 yards and 47.4 at 600 yards. Veteran marksman Leo Romalho was third with 78.5; having won the 300 yards with 34.4 but he was unable to hold the lead at the 600 yards range, shooting 44.1 out of 50.
The 600 yards proved to be very challenging as only two shooters were able to record over the 45 points score line. In other scores: Ransford Goodluck had 78.1, Vice Captain Dylan Fields 76.1, Lennox Braithwaite 75.5, Dane Blair 70.1 and Lt. Col Terrence Stuart, 60.2.
The Timehri Rifle Ranges is presenting varying conditions each week which the sharpshooters are trying to master. However, this makes the competition more challenging and interesting for them.
These conditions will certainly work well for the shooters who will be attending the international shoots in a few months. This weekend the sharpshooters will compete for this month’s Spoon Shoot prize.

 

