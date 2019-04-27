People boasting how Guyana like America

De whole world looking at America. De sad thing is that people does pattern dem life after America when it suit dem. In America dem had a problem dealing wid certain people. And to this day, police killing more Black people, jailing more Black people and of course, giving jobs to fewer Black people.

Dem boys was talking about that de odda day when a man tell him that Guyana is de same thing. Police shooting more black people in Guyana; de jail got more black people in Guyana, and more black people looking fuh jobs. Guyana just like America.

But dem got differences. De police in America got faster cars and dem got more sense. Dem don’t set up road block in de city because de city got nuff exit. Dem does set up road block wheh dem only got one long road.

In Guyana de police like set up roadblock by D’Aguiar Turn pun de East Bank. Once you coming from town you can only drive one way. That is wheh dem does ketch you. But de way how de road situate anybody who coming from town got a chance to dodge back and wait till de road block move.

One man drunk like a fish. He spot de long line and he know is a roadblock. Dem boys seh de man backpedal and find a gear. Even if de police did see him dem couldn’t ketch him because dem vehicle face de wrong way.

Now if a man rob somebody and he and de accomplices deh in a car wid de gun, which roadblock gun ketch dem. Last night that is wha happen. De only thing is that dem bandits was going pun a wuk. Dem was using a bicycle.

When dem see de roadblock dem mek one about turn. At least one robbery didn’t tek place.

Dem boys want to know why de police can’t set up a road block wheh people must get ketch. Dem does do it at de back of de Gardens.

Talk half and don’t boast how Guyana just like America.