MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH OBSERVES WORLD MALARIA DAY AT BARTICA



A ceremony at the Bartica Regional Public Hospital on Wednesday, in observance of World Malaria Day 2019, had the Theme “Zero Malaria starts with me”. A Team of Officials from the Ministry of Public Health was in attendance.

During the ceremony, the focus by the health authorities was on the developments in the fight against Malaria in Region Seven since in the mid 1980s.

Malaria is identified as the health issue that dominates the Region Seven’s gold mining and logging economic sectors.

Mr Trevor Thomas, Malaria Manager, Vector Department, Ministry of Public Health at the Malaria Day observance stated that the increase in malaria cases from 2017 can be as a result of the increased Testing being done.

He said that Malaria now is not a Public Health concern, but a developmental Issue because it affects people in the working Environment, especially Men. They are more at risk.

He then urged people not to relax because of the availability of treatment. Instead, adopt a change of attitude which is also necessary to make the desired “in roads” in the fight against Malaria, Thomas said.

Dr. Edward Sagala, Regional Health Officer, told the Forum that the Region’s Health capabilities have improved immensely over the past 30 Years. He said that he has been working in the Region long enough to now deem itself as the best Region in the fi ght against Malaria.