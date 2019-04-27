GTT Plus Star Auditions Kicks off in Georgetown

The GTT Plus Star Competition auditions kicked off yesterday in Georgetown at the Duke Lodge. The auditions began at 09:00hrs sharp.

There were contestants sitting biting their nails, either in anticipation, excitement or nervousness.

Michael Atherly, a production team member, informed this publication that the competition came back because the corportion wanted to establish a standard, something professional and refined.

There was a panel of three judges, who judged via a point system. A WOW, would have indicated that the contestant would have automatically made it into the next round.

“Yes” indicated that the contestant would be contacted by an official to know if you qualified or not. The more yeses you got the higher your chances of qualifications.

The age range targeted was from 16, who would require parental consent. The competition saw approximately 300 contestants apply in the Georgetown area, along with a number of walk-in applicants.

Akeem Alexander, 18, said he auditioned because he could sing and he thought it would be a great experience.

“I expected to see more people. In two years I see myself as a recording artist and becoming a household name”. When asked about the emotions he was feeling “its 50/50 excitement and nervousness”.

Surine Anthony, 16, confidently stated, “Singing runs in my family, but nobody pushes himself. I want to be the first to push myself. I am nervous but this is something good.

“Teenagers who are school dropouts and have the talent could showcase it. If I win I don’t know what I am going to do. However I do see myself as a professional singer and a producer in two years.”

First prize is set at $1 million and a single recorded with Drew Thoven; the second prize is $150,000; and third prize, $100,000. The Berbice and Linden leg of the auditions would come later. The Georgetown leg continues today at the Duke Lodge.