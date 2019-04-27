Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Green Machine scrums with Guadeloupe today at National ParkLopes to debut

Apr 27, 2019 Sports 0

Keifer Lopes will make his debut for the Green Machines today against Guadeloupe.

The new venue for the Guyana versus Guadeloupe 15s match for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) South Zone title is the National Park athletics track from 3:00pm today which has hosted international matches on numerous occasions. The venue change was forced after heavy showers on Thursday left the initial venue; the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground waterlogged.
Head Coach of the team, Kenneth Grant-Stuart, is not too dissatisfied with the venue change but the only bother will be seating accommodations for the local fans. However, it was revealed by the coach that the National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged to set up some removable bleachers for the match.
The final 23-man team was released late last evening and it didn’t feature any surprises with the exception of Keifer Lopes, who will be making his debut against the Frenchmen today.
Kaieteur Sport was present at the Green Machine’s final training session yesterday at the National Park where Lopes, who has been playing rugby for seven years, now, posited that, “I’m ecstatic that my hard work has paid off and that my talent and skills has been recognised as useful for the national team.”
Grant-Stuart is extremely happy with his team’s composition, “I am very much satisfied because all the plays were are running; everyone is in-tune with it and it’s looking pretty good this afternoon.”
Although not seeing much of Guadeloupe who are making their debut to the RAN

Coach Grant-Stuart (third left) drills his troops during yesterday’s final training session at the National Park.

championship, he is confident of getting the win today, “It is not a team that I am afraid off and the guys are aware of this. We will get the win tomorrow (today).”
The full team reads: Jason Tyrell, Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur, Jose Felicien, Kevon David, Richard Staglon, Jamal Angus, Vallon Adams, Ryan Gonsalves, Godfrey Brooms, Avery Corbin, Peabo Hamilton, Lancelot Adonis, Joseph Rahaman, Cyon Kitt, Phabian Joseph, Kiefer Lopes, Selwyn Henry, Osie Mckenzie, Ronald Mayers, Glenroy Pool, Cloyd Prowell, and Oneil Charles. (Calvin Chapman)

