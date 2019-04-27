Govt replacement MPs sworn in

Latest update April 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The government had challenged the validity of Charrandass Persaud’s vote in support of the No Confidence Motion on December 21 last year. They argued that his dual citizenship rendered him ineligible to serve in the National Assembly. That challenge resulted in much public outcry over the dual citizenship of other parliamentarians.
According to Article 155 of the Constitution, persons who have acknowledged allegiance to a foreign power are not permitted to serve in the National Assembly.
Four of those dual citizens were government-aligned MPs, Joseph Harmon, Rupert Roopnaraine, Carl Greenidge and Dominic Gaskin. All of those MPs were also ministers of government.
During the reconvening of the National Assembly yesterday, those four members of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition were absent. The Speaker of the House, Barton Scotland, informed the assembly that this was due to the fact that they tendered their resignations from the House.
Since those seats were vacated, Scotland said that it was necessary to have them filled by interested persons who are on the same list as the MPs who have resigned. They were drawn from the list provided by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition.
Scotland said that Roopnaraine resigned effective April 4, while the other three dual citizens tendered their resignations on April 25. Those individuals also resigned from their ministerial posts.
President David Granger had said that he has, in accordance with the courts’ rulings on dual citizens in public office, accepted the resignations of Carl
Greenidge, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business; Joseph Harmon, Minister of State in the Ministry of the Presidency and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, Minister of the Public Service in the Ministry of
the Presidency.
Joseph Harmon, Rupert Roopnaraine, Carl Greenidge and Dominic Gaskin were replaced by Mervyn Williams, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Donna Mathoo and Reynard Ward respectively. Those persons took the oath of office yesterday, during the opening session.
Scotland notified the assembly that he also received notice that the dual citizens from the Opposition, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), have resigned as well. When the speaker made the request for representatives of that party to fill the vacant posts, no one answered the call.
As Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, stated during a press conference last Thursday that no parliamentarians from that party attended yesterday’s sitting.
Apr 27, 2019The West Berbice Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Achiever’s Youths club and Anil Lalsa Construction Company will be staging a two-day tournament starting today. The main...
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Once you reach a certain age in this country, as a high school student you will know that one of the main pillars of the... more
Mentally-ill and destitute persons can be found walking around the streets of the country, especially in the city.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]