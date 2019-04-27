GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup kicks off at Providence todayTimehri Panthers engage Agricola Red Triangle; Nat. U17 to engage Den Amstel in warm up

Guyana’s first ever national U20 club tournament – the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup – kicks off with a special “double header” event at the GFF National Training Centre at Providence, today.

The East Bank Football Association leg of the national knockout bonanza starts with a clash between Timehri Panthers and Agricola Red Triangle at 14:00hrs following a tournament launch ceremony at 13:00hrs.

“We are delighted to kick off this historic tournament, with this incredible support from KFC, at our new home of football at Providence this weekend,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “The GFF-KFC U20 Independence Cup is going to capture the imagination of football fans by showcasing up and coming talent across the country. We urge all communities to come out and support their young players.”

Sponsored by international restaurant brand KFC – part of the Beharry Group of companies, the U20 tournament is a crucial component of the GFF’s 2015-2019 strategy to establish national club competitions for all youth development age groups, from U13 to U20.

“This youth tournament is another good initiative and a step in the right direction for our football,” said Timehri Panthers U20 Head Coach Delon Williams. “It’s great to have KFC on board and to have their support to make this happen.”

Agricola Red Triangle U20 Head Coach Colin John said: “This is a very important as it gives players at U20 level the means to keep playing football. It could change the direction of someone’s life and give our young talent the opportunity to keep improving their technique and skills.”

After the inaugural GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup match, a selection from the Guyana U17 boys’ national squad will take on Elite League side Den Amstel at 16:00hrs as part of GFF Technical Department preparations for the Concacaf U17 Championship in May.

The GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup is set to roll out across the country next week, with all nine regional member associations taking part. Teams from each member association will play in a straight knockout tournament, with the winners from each region then coming together to compete in playoffs to decide who will be crowned national champions.

“The U20 level of competition caters for those young players who are still developing and also may not be playing senior football yet. It is important that we give these players more meaningful opportunities to play in GFF competitions so that they can continue to grow as players and young men,” said GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood.