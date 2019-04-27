Bounty Paper Towel and Solo Drink Development LeaguesPlay resumes today at Saints ground

Play in the Bounty Paper Towel Second Division and Solo Drink Under-20 Outdoor Development Leagues will resume today at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground after last weekend’s break for Easter observances.

The leaders on the points table in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) organised tournaments that are being contested concurrently at the Carifesta Avenue venue are Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Saints Hockey Club (SHC) in both leagues.

In the boys’ under-20 division, GCC Pitbulls are top with 10 points, three points ahead of YMCA Old Fort (OF) Ballers who have played one game less, while the undefeated Bingo GCC Spartans top the girls’ under-20 division.

In the second division, Saints Savages are tied with GCC The Sequel on seven points in the men’s standings but GCC have a better goal difference. Saints women top the Bounty Paper Towel sponsored division with six points.

One of the more anticipated clashes this weekend will be the top of the table clash between GCC the Sequel and Saints Savages in the men’s second division, which will open today’s play from 15:30hrs.