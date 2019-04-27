Bishop Frederick Talbot dies



With sorrow at his passing, and with thanksgiving for his life, service and witness the Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church announces that on Thursday, April 11, 2019, God called our brother and colleague, Bishop Frederick Hilborn Talbot, from the church militant to the church triumphant.

This observation by the African Methodist Episcopal Church came following news of his death.

Bishop Talbot, the 90th elected and consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, was elected in 1972 in Dallas, Texas, from Guyana. He had a distinguished career as a pastor, diplomat, and ecumenist.

As a bishop, he served the 16th, 6th, 12th, and 13th Episcopal Districts. Bishop Talbot was an author and writer of music and loved to sing.

Bishop Reginald Jackson in his tribute said, “Servant of God well done, Rest from your loved employ. The battle fought, the victory won, now enter your master’s joy.”

President David Granger expressed sadness at the death of Bishop Talbot. Bishop Talbot was born on October 13, 1927 in Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Guyana. He served as a Pastor at the St. Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church, Georgetown from 1961 to 1971.

From 1971-73 he served as representative for Guyana to the United Nations and High Commissioner to Canada from 1973- 1974. This was followed by two years as resident Ambassador of Guyana to the United States from 1973 to 1975.

He also served Guyana from 1975 to 1980 as resident High Commissioner to Jamaica and High Commissioner to The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Barbados and as Ambassador to Haiti.

His ecumenical work included service as President of the Guyana Council of Churches; Caribbean Coordinator in Family Life Education for Church World Service; delegate to the 6th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches in Vancouver, Canada; President of the Georgia Council of Churches and ecumenical officer of the A.M.E. in a number of locales in the Middle East, Europe, Australia and Asia.

The holder of numerous honorary degrees, Bishop Talbot wrote three books, composed texts and music for several hymns and produced a musical CD entitled ‘A Bishop Sings of His Faith.’

On Friday, President Granger extended heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Dr. Sylvia Ross Talbot, relatives and friends during this sad time.