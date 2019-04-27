Agricola’s Shemar Beaton to fight tonight in Dominica

Boxing continues to make its contribution to the nation of Guyana through sports and once again Agricola is on the rise. Just four weeks after a successful Family Fun Day and Sports in Agricola, organized by the ‘Optimistic Crew’, the Ricola Boxing Gym in Agricola is looking to make headlines once again for the community.

With the support and good wishes of the NSC through Director of Sports Christopher Jones and GBA’s President Steve Ninvalle, former World Title contender Clive Atwell and his Boxer Shemar Beaton departed for the Nature Isles of Dominica yesterday to represent Guyana at the Dominica Development Boxing Championship slated for today. Atwell was attempting to take three boxers but due to financial constraints was unable to do so.

The Championship will see boxers from Guadeloupe, Guyana, Dominica, Martinique and St Lucia and Beaton will be competing for the welterweight championship.

During a brief interview, Beaton stated that he is focused on using this opportunity to make the nation proud, while Atwell stated that development is a process and sometimes it’s a slow process, however, he is happy that he is able to contribute to the sport and to a larger degree the wholistic development of athletes who are looking for a hope in the various circumstances they may be face with.

“With the right support and encouragement, we can develop world class sports ambassadors”, Atwell stressed.

When Beaton was asked about his preparation and expectation, the welterweight boxer informed that he has remained disciplined and is listening to his coaches’ instructions in training, adding that he exercised and has been on a diet even though he has always eaten healthy food.

“I like combat sports and it has always been a dream to be a sportsman and this is a privileged moment. I plan to win on Saturday, I don’t intend to let down my coach or everyone that has helped me get here,” Beaton said when he was asked why he choose to be a Boxer.

This will be Beaton’s second amateur bout. He said he hopes that being in the sport can encourage individuals to follow their dreams and know that anything is possible once you put your mind to it. (Sean Devers)