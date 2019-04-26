Video surfaces of inmates ‘pit bull fighting’ in Lusignan Prison-Authorities launch probe

Prison officials are investigating an Easter Monday incident at the Lusignan Prison, in which inmates, with leashes around their necks, snarled, leapt, rolled on the ground and bit at one another while pretending to be dogs.

The raucous incident occurred in the holding bay of the Lusignan Prison, reportedly in full view of prison warders.

In the video, some of the inmates squatted, snarled, leapt, grabbed and bit at one another, while their ‘handlers’ and onlookers yelled encouragement to the fighting ‘animals.’

Some of the inmates were also observed clambering up the prison fence.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that he learnt of the ‘dog fights’ after seeing a video of the incident.

Samuels said that the alleged ringleader has been identified and has been removed from the Holding Bay. A Board of Inquiry i s scheduled to begin investigations today.

The investigation will also focus on ascertaining which ranks were on duty and why the ranks failed to report the incident.

“The fact that nothing was reported, all of this will be factored into the investigation,” the Prison Director told Kaieteur News.

Samuels said that while the alleged ringleader and other inmates said that they were merely playing, “it is something that should not have happened and they should not have been in possession of phones which they used to make a video.

“There are limits to what you can do (while incarcerated), and the fact that all of this went on and was unreported is a matter of concern.”

It is just the most recent of a number of disturbing videos that inmates have brazenly posted of their illegal activities.

Last month, an online video surfaced of three inmates brandishing improvised weapons, cursing and threatening to ‘kill’ individuals.

Two of the inmates in the video are serving time for robbery under arms, while the third is on remand for robbery and attempted murder.

In May 2018, there was the infamous ‘Mother’s Day sport,’ in which several high profile inmates at the New Amsterdam Prison were seen on Facebook posing with expensive alcohol and even drugs.