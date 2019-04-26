Latest update April 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Vendor charged with the murder of teen during cabbage fight

Twenty-two year-old Rickland Bovell was yesterday arraigned before a city magistrate for the murder of 17-year-old David Toney, of Alliance Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
It was alleged that on April 19, last, at the Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara, he murdered David Toney.
Bovell was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charge was read to him.
Bovell, who was not represented by an attorney, informed the court that he is a vendor who resides at Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke highway.
Facts of the charge were presented by police prosecutor Neville Jeffers. He related that on the day in question, at around 03:30 hrs, Bovell was engaged in an argument with Toney and his parents over a payment for cabbage.
During the argument, Bovell allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Toney to his abdomen. The victim was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The prosecutor also indicated that the post mortem report is presently outstanding, and thus he asked for two weeks to have it, so that the file can be completed.
His submission was upheld by the magistrate who adjourned the matter until May 15. She instructed that Bovell is to remain on remand until then.

