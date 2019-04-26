Sarjoo century guides Laluni All Stars 9-wicket win over Everest Masters

A fine unbeaten century from opener Rocky Sarjoo guided the visiting Laluni All Stars a convincing 9-wicket victory over Everest Masters when the teams collided on Sunday last at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

The match which was organised by the Everest Cricket Club as part of its annual weekend of activities to observe Easter was played in the true spirit of the game though it ended as a one-sided affair.

Opting to bat, the hosts amassed a competitive 203-8 from their allotted 25 overs which was later overhauled by Laluni with 15 balls to spare. Everest Masters got off to a flying start with Saheed Mohamed and Sahadeo Hardeow racing to 43 without loss in four overs to set the pace for the rest of the match.

When Hardeow was bowled for 11 (2×4) off Sunil Sarjoo’s first ball of the game, Mohamed was joined by Hemraj Garbarran and the runs continued to flow from the pink ball on the fast outfield.

However, when seemed set for a half century, disaster struck and Mohamed was run out for the top score of 48 (4×4 3×6) off 33 balls, he departed with the score at 87-2 after adding 44 for the second wicket with Garbarran who followed shortly after for 22 (2×4).

Former national opener, Azeemul Haniff then rolled back the years with 20 (2×4) off 21 balls as the middle and lower order maintained a decent scoring rate. Ronald Jaisingh cashed in with 30 (1×4 2×6), former national youth wicketkeeper Joseph Perry contributed 24 and Basil Persaud 16, while debutants Ishwar Persaud and Safraz Sheriffudeen were not out on one and three respectively.

The pick of the Laluni bowlers was Sunil Sarjoo with 3-28 who got support from Derick Tejnarine 2-45, Rocky Sarjoo 1-22 and Glen Campbelle 1-34. Set a target of 204 from 150 balls, the young openers from the Amerindian village along the Linden Highway were asked to score at a rate of more than 8 per over with Rocky Sarjoo and Tejnarine batting first.

The right-handed openers matched each other shot for shot in their brisk partnership of 175 runs before Tejnarine was bowled by medium pacer Basil Persaud (1-9) in the 20th over for 83 (5×4 5×6) off 54 balls.

By then the match was all but sealed, however Rocky Sarjoo was still on the go and brought up his milestone with a lofted six before ending the contest in similar fashion. He ended unbeaten on 113 (9×4 7×6). Campbelle was on eight not out when victory was achieved in the 23rd over.

Captain of Everest Masters, Rajesh Singh and his opposite number Julian Mohabir expressed gratitude for the match to mark the occasion of Easter and both hinted at a rematch in Laluni in the near future. For his pugnacious innings, Rocky was named Man-of-the-Match.

Meanwhile, Everest Masters are slated to host Bartica tomorrow from 13:00hrs.