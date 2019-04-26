Overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal boosts Berbice cricket by $500,000

Last year when the Hilbert Foster led administration took over the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), it did so with just $42 000.00 in the Bank. Desperate to raise funds, Foster contacted former BCB Secretary Oscar Ramjeet to lobby overseas based Guyanese for assistance.

One of the first to respond was Brian Ramphal, a Texas based Tech Businessman. Ramphal supported the BCB with a whopping $1M (US$5 000). The funds enabled the Berbice Cricket Board to host its Annual Award Ceremony, Coaching Clinics, First Division Double Wicket Competition, Educational Posters, among others.

Over the last fourteen months, the proactive BCB has raised over $15M in cash and kind to not only host over 40 cricket tournaments but to transform the fortune of Berbice cricket. Ramphal, based on a comprehensive Marketing Proposal from the Marketing Committee of the Board, on Tuesday last handed over USD$2,500 as his sponsorship for 2019.

The half million Guyanese dollars contribution would be used to host the 2019 Awards Ceremony, a Social Development Seminar for young players and a 100 Balls tournament in the New Amsterdam/Canje Sub-Association.

Foster hailed the continued contribution of Ramphal, whom he described as a true friend of Berbice cricket. He stated that the BCB was grateful to Ramphal and other overseas donors like Dr. Puran Singh and Dr. Tulsie Dyal Singh.

Their assistance, Foster informed has assisted the sport to move from a period of stagnation into a very progressive path of development. The BCB in 2019 has already launched 15 tournaments in just four months with another six to be unveiled in a few weeks.

The BCB is aiming to host over 30 tournaments at the different levels. Additionally the Board would be hosting several developmental programmes while clubs across Berbice would receive assistance with cricket gear, balls, scorebooks, water pitchers and shirts.

Ramphal stated that he was delighted to be associated with Berbice cricket and was confident that his investment was used for the intended purpose. He disclosed that he was very impressed by the hard work and vision of the BCB leadership during his visit to Berbice late last year.

He received the BCB highest award, ‘Tribute to Hero’s’ and was able to see firsthand, the impact his contribution has made. He pledged his commitment to the BCB once it maintained the high standards it has set over the last year.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Awards Ceremony would be held in late May while the Brian Ramphall 100 Balls Tournament would be launched shortly for teams in New Amsterdam/Canje Power houses.

Tucber Park and Young Warriors would be debarred in an effort to encourage the other teams in the Sub-Association to excel.