NA Mayor Winifred Haywood 2nd Annual cycle Road Race set for Sunday

The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice will this Sunday stage the 2nd annual 10 lap Cycle event around the Town of New Amsterdam in honour of Mayor Winifred Haywood. This is the third year that the race would be held but the 2nd in honour of Mayor Haywood.

A retired headmistress, former President of The Guyana Teachers Union and a Pastor, Mayor Haywood’s race would be for FACC cyclists only and is expected to pedal off from the Rainbow Bar and Beer Garden, Republic Road proceed north and turn west into Vryheid Street then South into Main Road, left into Philadelphia Street another left onto Republic Road.

That sequence will be completed 10 times before concluding at its point of origin, Rainbow Bar. The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. The winner will collect the Mayor’s lien Trophy.

The riders are expected to be sent on their way by Mayor Haywood at 13:00hrs. The Mayor, Councilors and staff of the Council are expected to be in attendance to assist with the presentation of trophies and prizes which would be awarded to the first five finishers, the top veteran and the first three juveniles.

There will also be eight prime point prizes up for grabs. A number of sponsors from Berbice have come together to make the event possible.