Man found guilty of indecent assault, carnal knowledge of girl, 9

Latest update April 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Fifty-one year-old Gingish Khan has been convicted on four counts of rape-related charges.
Khan, who faced a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds at Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown Supreme Court, was originally indicted for three counts of indecent assault and one count of Carnal Knowledge of a nine-year-old.
According to charges read by State Prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Lisa Cave, in August 2008, Khan committed indecent assault on a female under the age of 15 years old.
The man, who was said to have fingered the girl on three occasions before he finally engaged in the act of sexually penetrating his victim, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Ravindra Mohabir.
However, after less than an hour of deliberating on the evidence presented in the case, yesterday a mixed 12-member jury returned with unanimous guilty verdicts on all of the charges.
Despite the conviction, Justice Reynolds called for a probation report on Khan and the victim’s impact statement to be presented to the Court before sentencing.
The Judge noted that the information in both reports would give the court insight into what transpired during the eleven-year period before the matter came up for trial before the High Court.
As such, Justice Reynolds adjourned the matter until May 14 for sentencing.
Apr 26, 2019A fine unbeaten century from opener Rocky Sarjoo guided the visiting Laluni All Stars a convincing 9-wicket victory over Everest Masters when the teams collided on Sunday last at the Everest Cricket...
Apr 26, 2019
Apr 26, 2019
Apr 26, 2019
Apr 26, 2019
Apr 26, 2019
I have written literally hundreds of columns on this page over decades, lamenting the lack of modern thinking in Guyana... more
Mentally-ill and destitute persons can be found walking around the streets of the country, especially in the city.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]