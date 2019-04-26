Man found guilty of indecent assault, carnal knowledge of girl, 9

Fifty-one year-old Gingish Khan has been convicted on four counts of rape-related charges.

Khan, who faced a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds at Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown Supreme Court, was originally indicted for three counts of indecent assault and one count of Carnal Knowledge of a nine-year-old.

According to charges read by State Prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Lisa Cave, in August 2008, Khan committed indecent assault on a female under the age of 15 years old.

The man, who was said to have fingered the girl on three occasions before he finally engaged in the act of sexually penetrating his victim, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Ravindra Mohabir.

However, after less than an hour of deliberating on the evidence presented in the case, yesterday a mixed 12-member jury returned with unanimous guilty verdicts on all of the charges.

Despite the conviction, Justice Reynolds called for a probation report on Khan and the victim’s impact statement to be presented to the Court before sentencing.

The Judge noted that the information in both reports would give the court insight into what transpired during the eleven-year period before the matter came up for trial before the High Court.

As such, Justice Reynolds adjourned the matter until May 14 for sentencing.