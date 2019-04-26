“I will ensure you are catered to” – Minister-designate Sarabo-Halley

Public Service Minister-designate, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, yesterday engaged residents of Numbers 3, 4 and 5 Villages, West Coast of Berbice during her maiden walk at a community meeting at the Number 5 Primary School.

During the meeting, the minister-designate committed to engaging her ministerial colleagues and state agencies to bring relief to the problems identified by residents.

“We recognise as a government that we need to meet with the people and that sometimes it’s difficult for most persons in the various regions to come to Georgetown where most of the services are based to get their issues and concerns dealt with… I am willing to hear your concerns and ensure that you are catered to and that we find solutions to those concerns,” Sarabo-Halley said.

Among the matters identified by residents is the regularisation of land ownership, upkeep of the community playground, assistance for farmers and inadequate water supply.

Sarabo-Halley, who is the Chairperson of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and has replaced Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine as the party’s representative in government, also encouraged residents to become more proactive in the maintenance and upkeep of their community infrastructure, especially drainage.

“There are things we expect of our government whether it is at the regional or national level and when it is that you are paying rates and taxes, you have certain expectations and I understand that, but I think sometimes we can do more when it is we come together as a community.”

Sarabo-Halley noted that, “As a young person growing up, I heard of persons who would do a lot of self-help… we don’t seem to be doing that as a community, and I think it is something that we should get back to. There are things that the government can and will do, and there are things we can also do to make our community better… I want us to take into consideration how it is as a community with government’s assistance, we can make our community better,” she encouraged.

The Minister-designate also committed to stay in touch and work with community leaders as they work to increase training opportunities for young people and aid in the agricultural development of the community in which economic activity is predominantly farming. (DPI)