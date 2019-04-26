Guyana’s expanding vaccination programme poised for continued success

The recent explosion of cross-border movement by nationals of countries in the Americas was spurred by the effects of the economic collapse and social dislocation happening in Spanish-speaking Venezuela.The unregulated movement of hundreds of these thousands of people has thrown into sharp focus the need to “intensify vaccination among countries bordering Guyana,” PAHO/WHO official, Dr. Paul Edwards has said.But Guyana has been taking pre-emptive measures, Public Health Minister, Mrs. Volda Lawrence, has assured.“On matters such as health, I am happy that our services are available for our cross-border brothers and sisters, since we know in turn that our countrymen access services across the borders as well, especially if we have no facility in the community,” said Minister Lawrence.In fact, she added, “It is indeed very fitting for us to celebrate our efforts together aimed at intensifying our immunization impact, and discuss strategies and novel ways to further strengthen our relationship so that all our peoples can benefit,” the Minister added.She noted that despite numerous hurdles along the way, especially with the influx of Venezuelans entering the country, and the spread of measles there and outbreaks of yellow fever in Brazil, “Guyana, with collaborative support from our International Partners, remains free of Measles, Polio, Yellow Fever, Diphtheria and other diseases due to the effective strengthening of active surveillance (and) early response and capacity building, not only of health workers but other stakeholders.”Nevertheless, she shared that “we are cognisant that the risk increases daily with continued cross-border traffic, but efforts in the area of vaccination of migrants continue to be our priority, and hence our gratitude for the cross-border intervention…the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana, cannot address this in isolation. It’s therefore through our collective efforts and synergy that we can address our common immunisation challenges.”The Minister therefore suggested that Guyanese use this week [Vaccination Week] of observances for heightened advocacy for vaccination countrywide. She said too that the model of health care embraced by Guyana is one that “focuses holistically on the individual, families and communities, mirroring the theme for World Health Day, 2019, which speaks to Universal Health Coverage, Everyone, Everywhere.”But according to Minister Lawrence, Guyana’s position is buttressed by global statistics showing that “vaccination increases the immunity of that child which benefits not only the child and his family, but also the community, where higher coverage influences herd immunity.”According to the Minister, Guyanese are buying-in to the global health phenomenon of “trusting the system” and bringing their children to be vaccinated.“We are happy that this parent-provider partnership continues to bloom and unlike some countries, we do not have to fight the war of complications from outbreaks because of lack of immunisation,” Lawrence said as she lauded the continued contribution of community health workers [CHWs], midwives, Medex, health visitors and doctors who labour tirelessly.Yet there are still gaps in access to quality health service between coastal and hinterland residents. Adequate cold chain is still missing in the hinterland and health care is prohibitively costly for non-coastal residents, especially those in the hard-to-reach areas.Notwithstanding these shortcomings, the Minister underscored that “we cannot lessen our efforts to reach out to the most remote of our locations, hence our call for a multi-sectoral approach to engender more significant outcomes.”The continued success of the country’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation [EPI] must remain linked to active surveillance system and concerted efforts in the private healthcare sector. “We are therefore renewing the call for families and communities to join us as we continue to work towards protecting the nation from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Minister Lawrence said.Currently, the success of the EPI initiative rests on the fact that public health officials know what works. At least this is according to Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care, the entity, which oversees the flourishing vaccination and immunisation drive.“What we kick out of the door, stays out of the door,” Dr. Hamilton said, referring to the diseases the EPI initiative has helped keep out of the country’s borders enabling all children in late pre-independence Guyana “to look forward to adulthood”.Vaccination Week in the Americas Vaccination 2019 is currently being observed under the theme ‘Protect Your Community. Do Your Part. Get Vax’.Guyana’s EPI has matured from the initial tight focus on children when it began some 40 years ago to targeting whole communities now.When it began in the 1970s, Guyana’s EPI focused laser-like on measles, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, diphtheria and tuberculosis [TB]. But so successful it has been, that the last Guyanese patient afflicted with yellow fever [YF] was since 1968.A local measles patient was last treated here in 1991, said Dr. Paul Edwards, of the Guyana office of PAHO/WHO. Dr. Edwards, who spoke at Wednesday’s launch of Vaccination Week in the Americas, held at Highdam in Mahaica/Berbice [Region Five], said Guyana’s last polio patient, was treated way back in 1962.Meanwhile, Mahaica/Berbice achieved 95 percent vaccination coverage last year as a “very health-conscious Region,” Deputy Regional Executive Officer [DREO] Mr. Sherwin Wellington told the audience.Wellington assured that the Region is “fully behind” the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) EPI strategy even as he encouraged residents to “take full opportunity of free vaccination.”According to Ms. Meryl Maes, the EPI Manager (ag) of the Surinamese Ministry of Health, which has joined Guyana to observe Vaccination Week, individual responsibility is needed to help prevent the onset and spread of diseases. Vaccination should be timely to help immunise children against vaccine-preventable diseases; health workers and the population should have a common understanding of the issues and “speak the same language” and at the national level, there should be systems in place to track migrants, Maes said.