Ganja farmers shoot at cops during Kara Kara raid

Latest update April 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police ranks and a group of marijuana farmers exchanged gunfire on Wednesday during a raid by ‘E’ Division ranks at Kara Kara Creek, Linden.
Police said that the ranks, acting on information, visited the area and located a two-acre plot with about 4,000 plants under cultivation. They also found five live cartridges, a tent, a wooden boat and clothing.
While the ranks were leaving, they were reportedly shot at by three unidentified men.
The ranks returned fire, and the men, who were apparently unhurt, escaped.
Police are attempting to identify the owners of the land.
