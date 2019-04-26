Canal No.1 man charged for causing death, drunk driving

A resident of Canal No.1 West Bank Demerara was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $500,000 after he appeared in the Wales Magistrate’s Court, where he was made to answer to charges of causing death and drunk driving.

Umadat Persaud is accused of causing the death of Angelle Barry. According to the police, Persaud was tested and found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

The 30-year-old man appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool. He denied the two charges which took place on April 21, along the No.1 Public Road WBD. The matter was adjourned until June 17, when Persaud is expected to return to court.

According to reports, on the day in question around 17:30hrs, Barry, 30, and her family were taking an afternoon stroll. The family members, who reside at Lot 5 L’Oratoire, Canal No.1, were walking on the southern side of the road, heading east, when the incident took place.

The victim’s husband, Jusley Brisport, 36 and their son Nefetari Brisport, three; were walking in front, while Barry followed with their other two children, Orias Brisport; three and Akeria Barry, five.

The motor lorry GPP 4022, which was driven by Persaud, subsequently came along and was proceeding in the same direction as the family when the driver allegedly overtook a motorcar, which was proceeding in front of him.

In the process, the right front of the lorry collided with Barry and her husband. As a result of the collision, they fell to the roadway and received injuries about their bodies.

The injured persons were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Barry succumbed while receiving treatment. The others were treated and sent away.