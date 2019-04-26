All MPs have been collecting parliament salaries…they should attend – GTUC

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) yesterday said it is welcoming the statement issued by President David Granger that the Coalition Government sees “adherence to the Constitution…an essential element of democratic governance and the maintenance of public trust.”

The statement, which prefaced government’s stated respect for Article 155 (1) (a) that bars dual citizens from being elected to the National Assembly and upheld by the High and Appeal Courts, is a step in the right direction, according to the union umbrella body.

“GTUC is encouraged the Coalition has placed on record that it “is committed to upholding the Constitution unreservedly” and therefore expect full compliance. This is critical to good governance, social cohesion and national peace. Of immediate interest in the new appointments is that of the Minister of the Public Service in the Ministry of the Presidency.”

GTUC said it wishes Ms. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley well, with the expectation that she will bring to the table youth, newness and fresh ideas.

“The minister has the opportunity to create a harmonious working climate which is essential in this sector which turns the wheel of government. As the WPA’s representative, of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in the Coalition Government, she can best uphold the party and the working-class ideology of co-leader Dr. Walter Rodney.”

According to GTUC, with the developmental trust of oil and gas and a green economy, government needs a stable industrial environment.

“The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), that represents workers in the Public Sector, has been marginalised under successive PPP governments since 1999 and this state of industrial unease is yet to be corrected under the Coalition. This young newcomer has the opportunity to create a more harmonious environment for her government labour relations and is called on to place industrial harmony high on her agenda given the significance of this to government performance.”

GTCU stressed that as the National Assembly moves to sit today, it calls for the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to return to the House.

“Here the party can best represent and fight for its constituency in a climate conducive to good governance and lifting Guyana’s politics up to a level of civility. It is important for Guyana to function in a state of normalcy as we await the judicial ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice.”

The union body said that Parliament should be given the respect it deserves.

“As a reminder, all Members of Parliament have been in receipt of taxpayers’ money as salary and other associated benefits. The honourable thing to do is to demonstrate their right to this by returning to the House, the nation’s highest decision-making forum, where they can best represent the people.”