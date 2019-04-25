Several teams record victories as MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs softball last weekend

Fans were given much to cheer about when the final preliminary round matches of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Inter-Jamaat 15 overs Softball Cricket Competition was contested last weekend.

MYO vs Diamond New Scheme

Home team MYO got past Diamond New Scheme by three wickets.

Diamond New Scheme Masjid were restricted for 116 in 14.2 overs, batting first. Rickey Sargeant scored 32 (2×4, 3×6), while opener S. Mohamed and Patrick Khan supported with 18 and 17 respectively. Timor Mohamed and Safraz Esau led the attack with two wickets each.

In reply, MYO reached the required target in 12.4 overs although the visitors had managed to capture seven wickets.

Majeed Khan struck four fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 36, while Esau made 27 and Mohamed 26.

New Mosque vs LBI

In the second fixture, New Mosque scored 161 from their 15 overs after several batsmen played their hands. Altaf Samaroo powered his way to 33 after hitting three fours and an similar number of sixes, while earlier in the innings, Rohit Samaroo scored 27 (2×6).

In reply, LBI skipper Safraz Ally batted his team to safety with a boundary-laden 62 (5×4, 6×6), while Chris Khan contributed 27 (3×4, 1×6), Zaman Aalli 22 not out, Carl Spencer 21 and Randy Narain 19 as LBI reached their target in 10.1 overs. Rohit led New Mosque’s bowling attack with three scalps.

New Amsterdam vs Tuschen Train Station Masjid

Tuschen Train Station Masjid were asked to bat and they posted 184 for 5 in their 15 overs. Number Three batsman Azad Ali

led the attack with a solid innings of 95 which included two fours and 10 sixes. Opener Imtiaz Hack scored 42 (3×4, 3×6) and Daniel Chunoo 22. Bowling for New Amsterdam, Kassim Khan took two wickets in one over.

Needing to score at 12.33 runs per over, New Amsterdam were in the hunt with the opening pair of Keion De Jesus and Martin Singh putting on 83 runs in seven overs before Singh was out, bowled by Anthony Kadar for 23. De Jesus was then joined by Raymond Mohamed who then carried the score to 137 in 11 overs before De Jesus was bowled by Timothy Persaud for 69 runs (1 x 4, 5 x 6). Mohamed was run out trying to sneak a second run for 47 (5 x4, 2 x 6). Needing to get 15 runs in the final over, New Amsterdam could only manage eight as their innings ended at 178 for the loss of three wickets.

New Amsterdam vs Corneila Ida/Hague Masjid

Corneila Ida/Hague Masjid were bowled out for 110 in 10 overs, batting first. Naeem Khalil made 36 and Rafeek Mohamed 26. Bowling for New Amsterdam Wahab Riaz, Raymond Mohamed, Safraz Kadir and Wazim Akram picked up two wickets apiece. New Amsterdam in reply made light work of the total as they achieved victory in 12.1 overs for the loss of six wickets. Leading the batting was Bashir Kellowan with 44 (7 x4, 1 x 6), Keion De Jesus 21 and Safraz Kadir 21 not out. Aftab Hussain picked up three wickets and Khalil two.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid vs LBI

Tuschen Train Station Masjid won the toss and took first strike making 179-8. Opener Daniel Chunoo struck 73 runs (2 x 4, 7 x 6); Timothy Persaud got 23 while extras assisted with 24. Safraz Ally and Rafeek Abdul had three and two wickets in that order.

LBI in their turn at the crease found it difficult to keep up with the required run rate and stumbled to 149 all out in 14.5 overs. Imran Khan made 17 runs (3 x 4).

The main destroyers were Harry Singh with four wickets, Anthony Kandar and Timothy Persaud with three each.

Corneila Ida/Hague Masjid failed to turn up and LBI was awarded the victory by walkover.