Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Rising Stars won the Zeelugt Sports Club 10-over cricket competition which was contested on Sunday last o

n the East Bank of Essequibo.

Rising Stars defeated Combined XI by five wickets in the final. Batting first, Combined XI, who drew the bye to the final, managed 59 all out in 10 overs with Anthony Adams scoring 19. Bowling for Rising Stars Shane Persaud picked up 4-7 from two overs and Shaquille Brisport 3-10.

In reply, Rising Stars reached their target in 8.3 overs for the loss of five wickets with Travis Cato scoring 19 and Brisport 17. Rising Stars beat Bomb Squad in the lone semi final.