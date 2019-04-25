Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at Mocha

Apr 25, 2019 Sports 0

 

Regional Democratic Council, Region Number Four will be hosting a grand horserace meet on Sunday May 12 at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.
Seven races are carded for the day with over two millions dollars in cash and prizes at stake. The feature event is the J Class and lower race which carries a first prize of $180,000, while the runner up will pocket $90,000, third place $45,000 and fourth place $22,000.
Other events listed are L Class Open, L Class non winner, Unclassified L3, first time starters and two year old trial.
Work has been ongoing on the track to have it in top condition for the event, while other renovation was done on other sections of the facility. The event commences at 13:00hrs. Contact can be made with Ernest Elliott on 657 0071 for additional information on the event and entries.

More in this category

Sports

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri State beat MSCDCC face Americans in tomorrow’s final at Bourda

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri...

Apr 25, 2019

  By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Read More
Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Apr 25, 2019

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at Mocha

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at

Apr 25, 2019

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs softball last weekend

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter-...

Apr 25, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and Lewis Connection edge Eagles United 4-2 on penalties to grab title

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and...

Apr 25, 2019

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Apr 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • This is crazy!

      Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]