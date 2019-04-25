Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at Mocha

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Regional Democratic Council, Region Number Four will be hosting a grand horserace meet on Sunday May 12 at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.
Seven races are carded for the day with over two millions dollars in cash and prizes at stake. The feature event is the J Class and lower race which carries a first prize of $180,000, while the runner up will pocket $90,000, third place $45,000 and fourth place $22,000.
Other events listed are L Class Open, L Class non winner, Unclassified L3, first time starters and two year old trial.
Work has been ongoing on the track to have it in top condition for the event, while other renovation was done on other sections of the facility. The event commences at 13:00hrs. Contact can be made with Ernest Elliott on 657 0071 for additional information on the event and entries.
