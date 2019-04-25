PUC observes International Girls ICT Day

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Public Utilities Commission (PUC), is celebrating International Girls in Information Communications and Technology (ICT) Day. This day is observed globally today.
International Girls in ICT Day aims to encourage and empower girls and young women around the world to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling girls, young women, and companies to gain the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.
The PUC as part of its commitment to gender equality has in its employ ten women who continue to blaze the trail whilst executing our regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory responsibilities. Some of these areas may have once been considered unconventional career paths for females however the women of PUC continue to forge new frontiers.
In 2019 the PUC is pleased to collaborate with CARICOM Secretariat and other regional partners for the yearlong programme to create awareness and provide mentorship for young girls and women to explore careers in the regulatory arena and to understand the benefits to be derived from greater participation in the tech industries.
Some of the activities throughout the year include exhibitions, Mentorship programmes and Open Days aimed for students, parents, teachers and academia.
On this International Girls in ICT Day, we salute all current and future ICT girls.
Apr 25, 2019By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
I have always spoken my mind and faced but never feared the consequences. I got several text messages, phone calls and emails... more
Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]