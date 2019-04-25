PUC observes International Girls ICT Day

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC), is celebrating International Girls in Information Communications and Technology (ICT) Day. This day is observed globally today.

International Girls in ICT Day aims to encourage and empower girls and young women around the world to consider studies and careers in the growing field of ICTs, enabling girls, young women, and companies to gain the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

The PUC as part of its commitment to gender equality has in its employ ten women who continue to blaze the trail whilst executing our regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory responsibilities. Some of these areas may have once been considered unconventional career paths for females however the women of PUC continue to forge new frontiers.

In 2019 the PUC is pleased to collaborate with CARICOM Secretariat and other regional partners for the yearlong programme to create awareness and provide mentorship for young girls and women to explore careers in the regulatory arena and to understand the benefits to be derived from greater participation in the tech industries.

Some of the activities throughout the year include exhibitions, Mentorship programmes and Open Days aimed for students, parents, teachers and academia.

On this International Girls in ICT Day, we salute all current and future ICT girls.