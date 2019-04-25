Pork knocker admits to fatally chopping man, jailed for 12 years

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Clad in a bright yellow shirt, 24-year-old Mark Creame, appeared before Justice Navindra Sin
gh at the High Court in Georgetown, yesterday.
The murder accused, who chose to plead guilty to the lesser count manslaughter, was ordered to serve a 12-year prison term for fatally chopping a man. He admitted that on December 1, 2013, he unlawfully killed Terry Henry, c/d Terrence Henry.
According to the facts, Creame and Henry had an ongoing dispute. On the day in question, Creame, who was intoxicated, saw Henry at a shop and confronted him. They had an argument and Creame left the scene and returned with a cutlass which he used to chop Henry, who was lying in a hammock. The killing occurred at 8 miles North West District, Port Kaituma.
In his address to the court, Creame, a pork knocker and father of two, begged for leniency. He said that he was extremely sorry for his actions.
His lawyer, Mark Conway, shared similar sentiments. According to Conway, his client has had time to reflect on what he had done.
Conway urged the Judge to consider that his client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity when arriving at a sentence. According to the lawyer, his client can be described as a model prisoner since he actively participates in programmes offered by the prison, and also attends church.
In calculating a sentence for the confessed killer, Justice Singh considered his early guilty plea, his expression of remorse and his continuous good behaviour while in prison. The Judge ordered that the prison authority deduct the years Creame spent in pre-trial custody.
Justice Singh advised the killer to desist from consuming excessive alcohol and to make the most of life when he is released back into society.
The case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed, Abigail Gibbs and Tuanna Hardy.
Apr 25, 2019By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
I have always spoken my mind and faced but never feared the consequences. I got several text messages, phone calls and emails... more
Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]