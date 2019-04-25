Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pork knocker admits to fatally chopping man, jailed for 12 years

Apr 25, 2019 News 0

Clad in a bright yellow shirt, 24-year-old Mark Creame, appeared before Justice Navindra Sin

JAILED: Mark Creame

gh at the High Court in Georgetown, yesterday.
The murder accused, who chose to plead guilty to the lesser count manslaughter, was ordered to serve a 12-year prison term for fatally chopping a man. He admitted that on December 1, 2013, he unlawfully killed Terry Henry, c/d Terrence Henry.
According to the facts, Creame and Henry had an ongoing dispute. On the day in question, Creame, who was intoxicated, saw Henry at a shop and confronted him. They had an argument and Creame left the scene and returned with a cutlass which he used to chop Henry, who was lying in a hammock. The killing occurred at 8 miles North West District, Port Kaituma.
In his address to the court, Creame, a pork knocker and father of two, begged for leniency. He said that he was extremely sorry for his actions.
His lawyer, Mark Conway, shared similar sentiments. According to Conway, his client has had time to reflect on what he had done.
Conway urged the Judge to consider that his client pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity when arriving at a sentence. According to the lawyer, his client can be described as a model prisoner since he actively participates in programmes offered by the prison, and also attends church.
In calculating a sentence for the confessed killer, Justice Singh considered his early guilty plea, his expression of remorse and his continuous good behaviour while in prison. The Judge ordered that the prison authority deduct the years Creame spent in pre-trial custody.
Justice Singh advised the killer to desist from consuming excessive alcohol and to make the most of life when he is released back into society.
The case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed, Abigail Gibbs and Tuanna Hardy.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri State beat MSCDCC face Americans in tomorrow’s final at Bourda

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri...

Apr 25, 2019

  By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Read More
Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Apr 25, 2019

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at Mocha

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at

Apr 25, 2019

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs softball last weekend

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter-...

Apr 25, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and Lewis Connection edge Eagles United 4-2 on penalties to grab title

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and...

Apr 25, 2019

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Apr 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • This is crazy!

      Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]