Police quarters for rehabilitation

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids for a range of projects aimed at rehabilitating living quarters for junior and senior police officers. Also received were two bids for the rehabilitation of a building at Christ Church Secondary School. These projects conclude the NPTAB’s bid openings for last Tuesday.
Ministry of Public Security
Rehabilitation Works to Senior Officers’ Living Quarters – Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary
Rehabilitation of Mahaicony Police Station Fence, Region 5
Rehabilitation Works to East La Penitence Police Station
Rehabilitation Works to SWAT Building – Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary
Ministry of Education
Design and Supervision Services – Rehabilitation of Building, Christ Church Secondary School
