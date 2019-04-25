Police quarters for rehabilitation

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) received bids for a range of projects aimed at rehabilitating living quarters for junior and senior police officers. Also received were two bids for the rehabilitation of a building at Christ Church Secondary School. These projects conclude the NPTAB’s bid openings for last Tuesday.

Ministry of Public Security

Rehabilitation Works to Senior Officers’ Living Quarters – Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary

Rehabilitation of Mahaicony Police Station Fence, Region 5

Rehabilitation Works to East La Penitence Police Station

Rehabilitation Works to SWAT Building – Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary

Ministry of Education

Design and Supervision Services – Rehabilitation of Building, Christ Church Secondary School