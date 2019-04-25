Cops on the hunt for one-legged mastermind in Kuribrong murder

A one-legged man known as ‘Pak’, yesterday remained a step ahead of police ranks who say he is the mastermind behind last Sunday’s murder of truck driver Peron Nicholas Bobb on the Kuribrong Trail.

While the ranks have already apprehended two other suspects, ‘Pak’, who reportedly has a prosthetic leg, continued to elude those who launched an intense manhunt for him.

Police believe that he may be armed with the gun with which he allegedly shot Bobb.

The detained accomplices have reportedly given police conflicting statements about the incident.

Police have also spoken to an alleged eyewitness, who had escaped after the killers had abducted him.

Reports indicate that Bobb, of Carabese Hill, Bartica, was shot in the stomach by a group of men whom he had seen stripping spares from one truck and placing the spares on another vehicle, which is said to be owned by ‘Pak.’

It is alleged that Bobb and a miner were shuttling dredging equipment in the Kuribrong Backdam when they saw a truck heading towards them. Bobb allegedly stopped to allow the other truck to pass when the men shot him.

The men then abducted the miner, but the man managed to escape.