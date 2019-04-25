Police doing ballistics on gun removed from station

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Concerned that a revolver that was illegally taken from a station strongbox was rented out to bandits, police have conducted ballistic tests on the weapon to ascertain if it is linked to any recent crime.
So far, investigators have found no evidence that it was used after being taken out of a strongbox at the Ruimveldt Police Outpost.
A police corporal who is one of the individuals who allegedly has the keys to the strongbox has been detained. A barrack labourer was also taken into custody.
There have been several reports over the years of rogue policemen renting out firearms to criminals.
The revolver is the property of the City Constabulary. It was linked to the shooting death of Marlon Fredericks, a mentally ill man.
Two Tuesdays ago, the corporal, who is under investigation, alerted ranks at the station that the revolver was missing.
Shortly after, ranks at the station received an anonymous call from an individual who said that he had found a firearm a short distance from the outpost.
The firearm turned out to be the missing revolver.
The firearm is linked to the January 2018 manslaughter case in which Gregory Bascom, a City Constabulary lance corporal, was charged with killing 34-year-old Tiger Bay resident, Marlon Fredericks.
Fredericks, 34, who was unarmed, was allegedly shot by Bascom as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.
The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.
The accused is on $800,000 bail.
I have always spoken my mind and faced but never feared the consequences. I got several text messages, phone calls and emails... more
Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
