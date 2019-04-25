Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police doing ballistics on gun removed from station

Apr 25, 2019 News 0

Gregory Bascom (BASCOM)

Concerned that a revolver that was illegally taken from a station strongbox was rented out to bandits, police have conducted ballistic tests on the weapon to ascertain if it is linked to any recent crime.
So far, investigators have found no evidence that it was used after being taken out of a strongbox at the Ruimveldt Police Outpost.
A police corporal who is one of the individuals who allegedly has the keys to the strongbox has been detained. A barrack labourer was also taken into custody.
There have been several reports over the years of rogue policemen renting out firearms to criminals.
The revolver is the property of the City Constabulary. It was linked to the shooting death of Marlon Fredericks, a mentally ill man.

Marlon Fredericks

Two Tuesdays ago, the corporal, who is under investigation, alerted ranks at the station that the revolver was missing.
Shortly after, ranks at the station received an anonymous call from an individual who said that he had found a firearm a short distance from the outpost.
The firearm turned out to be the missing revolver.
The firearm is linked to the January 2018 manslaughter case in which Gregory Bascom, a City Constabulary lance corporal, was charged with killing 34-year-old Tiger Bay resident, Marlon Fredericks.
Fredericks, 34, who was unarmed, was allegedly shot by Bascom as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.
The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.
The accused is on $800,000 bail.

 

More in this category

Sports

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri State beat MSCDCC face Americans in tomorrow’s final at Bourda

GCA’s NY Tri State 50-over U-19 Semi-finalDCC crush TSC, NY Tri...

Apr 25, 2019

  By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Read More
Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Rising Stars claim Zeelugt SC T10 title

Apr 25, 2019

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at Mocha

Region Four horserace meet set for May 12 at

Apr 25, 2019

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter- Jamaat 15 overs softball last weekend

Several teams record victories as MYO Inter-...

Apr 25, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and Lewis Connection edge Eagles United 4-2 on penalties to grab title

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and...

Apr 25, 2019

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Guyana place 5th at CARIFTA Junior Chess C/Ship

Apr 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • This is crazy!

      Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]