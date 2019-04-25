Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballHaynes and Lewis Connection edge Eagles United 4-2 on penalties to grab title

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
It took the penalty goalkeeping heroics of striker Shaquille Frank to once more hand Haynes and Winners Connection victory and the first ever Linden Mayor’s Cup football title when they scored a 4-2 penalty shootout win with Eagles United on Tuesday night as part of this year’s Linden Town Week activities.
Playing in front of a crowd which was split between two deserving finalists Eagles United first gained the lead through Quasi Quintin who capitalized on a lapse by the Winners Connection goalkeeper and tucked home the goal and the lead in the 35th minute of play and this lead would remain up to the break.
However, after play resumed Winners Connection would level things when Shaquille Frank scored in the 53rdminute and from there the battle was truly on. When the end of 90 minutes was blown the scores read 1-1 and even extra period of 15 minutes could not separate the two teams. It would boil down to the decision making by Winners Connect
ion and this was to change the role of Frank from where he was to take over goalkeeping duties.
This tactic worked in the previous game and it did once more as Frank brought off two saves which propelled his team to gain a 4-2 advantage with one kick remaining for Eagles United which was not going to change the end result.
In the first game of the night the National Under-17 put two past the Linden Under-20 to win 2-0.
In the their place playoff match, Net Rockers stopped Capital FC 2-1 as Royston Fraser netted in the 28th minute and Joel Isaacs in the 70th minute accounted for the winning team’s goals. Tyric McAllister scored the consolation goal in the 39th minute for the Capital FC side.
Apr 25, 2019By Sean Devers Hosts DCC, led by 9-19 from Ezekiel Wilson and an unbeaten 29 from Alphius Bookie, crushed TSC by six wickets, while Vedant Parwal and Gautham Ravindran, who shared nine wickets...
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Apr 25, 2019
I have always spoken my mind and faced but never feared the consequences. I got several text messages, phone calls and emails... more
Any person can leave Guyana with up to US$9,999 and not have to inform anyone that this sum is in their possession.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]