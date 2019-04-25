Jailed indefinitely for no reason and made to suffer twice…Berbice labourer prepares to sue magistrate for wrongful imprisonment

He was shot and badly wounded and left to die miles away from road, in the backlands of Port Mourant amidst spells of unconsciousness and days in hospital and numerous surgeries. He was left with lifelong scars a bad experience for anyone to bear.

Then to be wrongfully sent to prison indefinitely by a Magistrate on the same matter in the same jail with the man who killed your partner and wounded you, is more than enough injustice one can endure.

Navendra Permaul is preparing to take legal action against Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh who sent him to jail indefinitely.

Permaul, 42, of Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice was jailed indefinitely by Magistrate Singh after the man attendance in court was inconsistent and the evidence he gave was deemed contrary and hostile.

Permaul was reportedly shot and injured by recently freed murder accused Suresh Sakawat called “Vishal” on June 2nd at Expectation, Port Mourant Back Dam. During the same incident his partner Sasenarine Baljit, 40, called “Frying Pan” was shot and killed.

Permaul had stated that he and Baljit were at the camp when they were reportedly shot around 21:00hrs, by Sakawat, who entered the camp armed with a gun.

Following an altercation Sakawat opened fire on them and he and Baljit began to run. He was hit in his belly and right foot. He did not know what happened after. He regained consciousness in hospital.

He was taken out of the back dam the next day and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted and underwent emergency surgery.

He thought that Baljit ‘Frying Pan’ had escaped the onslaught. A search was mounted for Baljit, but it was not until days later that his bullet-riddled body was found floating in a trench.

Permaul stated that he was subsequently called to give evidence in the matter in the Whim Magistrate’s Court. The matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s court, but, he was not notified and missed court dates.

When he turned up he was deemed a hostile witness. He said Magistrate Singh told him that he is sending him to jail to be with Sakawat until the High Court is ready for him. He was sent to jail.

He said that he was not charged in the matter, but was a victim. He was not told why he was being sent to prison indefinitely.

His imprisonment got to the knowledge of Justice Jo Ann Barlow and Permaul was recently freed by the Judge after she found that there is no reason why he should be in jail.

Permaul said that he languish in jail for a year and is very thankful to Justice Barlow for setting him free and giving him his freedom again.

He suffered irreparable damage to his character and does not know what the future holds. Since his house was left unattended and does not know what is the position with his family. He wasted an entire year of his life and is out of a job.

He is also questioning the prison system and how they accept prisoners without documents.

Permaul said,”Them boys in Jail told me to sue the Magistrate, since the man jail me fu nothing.”. He is making moves to follow up on the matter.