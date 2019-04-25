French Guiana bar association visits AG

Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

In photo attached: L-R Joan Bond, Deputy Chief Parliamentary Counsel; Jeremy Stanislas, Member of French Guiana Bar Association; Travise Tracey-Lecante, Honorary Consul of Guyana in French Guiana; Hon. Basil Williams, SC,MP ,Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs; Lucie Louze –Donzenac, Head of Delegation, Former President of the French Guiana Bar Association and Marcel Alex Leblanc, Member of the French Guiana Bar Association.

On Wednesday, members of the French Guiana Bar Association comprising Ms Lucie Louze-Donzenac, Head of Delegation and former President of the French Guiana Bar Association; Mr. Marcel Alex Leblanc and Mr. Jérémy Stanislas paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC, MP.
The team was accompanied by Ms Travise-Lecante, Honorary Consul of Guyana in French Guiana.
The visit concerned the French Guiana Bar Association hosting a Seminar in October 2019 on fundamental human rights. The seminar is aimed at lawyers who reside in the Guiana Shield (Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and Amapa Brazil).
The aim of the seminar is to foster deeper relations between members of the bar of the various jurisdictions to find solutions to solve human rights issues that exist in the Guiana Shield. One of the human rights issues highlighted by the team was overcrowding in the prisons in French Guiana.
Other issues highlighted and discussed during the visit were family rights, rights of minors and the need for removal of barriers that hinder business between countries in the Guiana Shield.
The team indicated that there are difficulties with foreigners getting the requisite permit to do business which ultimately hinders investment. To this end, they suggested that there should be a circulation permit for citizens of the Guiana Shield and perhaps an agreement between the countries to tackle this issue.
The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs said, that there is need for a greater relationship between the countries that ensures free movement of persons and services. Further, he stated that Guyana is fertile ground for investment owing to the burgeoning oil industry.
Mr Williams also informed the group that Guyana has signed on to the Hague Conventions, namely the Apostille Convention and the Hague Family Law Conventions dealing with inter-country adoption, recovery of child support and other forms of family maintenance, abduction and parental responsibility and measures for the protection of children.
These Conventions, he stated, would facilitate the ease of doing international business by removing the legal obstacles and protect and ensure that the best interest of the child is paramount.
The visiting delegation was pleased as France has extended some of the Hague Conventions to French Guiana.

 

 

