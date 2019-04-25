Latest update April 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Farmer gets nine years for killing friend in drunken brawl

JAILED: Martin Salvadore

Martin Salvadore, 54, was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for chopping a man to death during a drunken brawl on October 16, 2014 in Essequibo.
Initially, Salvadore was charged with the capital offence, murder. He, however, opted to plead guilty to the lesser coun of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Navindra Singh yesterday.
According to facts presented by State Prosecutor Teriq Mohamed, on the day in question the now deceased Wilson James, was at Salvadore’s home imbibing when they became involved in a fight.
During that time, Wilson picked up a bicycle bar which he used to lash Salvadore. In turn, Salvadore armed himself with a cutlass which he used to chop Wilson about his body.
Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway asked the court to be lenient with his client given his age and the fact that he is a father of eight. The lawyer said that his client is extremely remorseful about what he did, and has had time to seek forgiveness.
After passing the sentence, Justice Singh urged Salvadore to enjoy life. The Judge also ordered that prison officials deduct the time Salvadore spent on remand from the sentence. This case was heard at the High Court in Georgetown.

 

