Duo arraigned on robbery charges remanded

Thirty-three-year-old, Kes Brown, of Lot 12 Water Street, Georgetown was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty on a charge of robbery with violence. According to the charge, Brown on April 19, last, robbed Subrena Doodnauth of her purse and $8000 at which time he used personal violence on her.

The facts of the case read by Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell related that immediately after the robbery, the complainant raised an alarm and the suspect was caught by public spirited persons.

At his appearance before the Court, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was nonetheless remanded to prisons until May 15, 2019.

Michael White, 45, of Lot 77 Triumph, East Coast Demerara was yesterday refused bail after he appeared before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty on charge of robbery under arms.

White pleaded not guilty to the charge that he committed robbery against Jairam Seetaram on April 22 last.

The defendant allegedly robbed the victim at knife point of a cell phone and $3000 cash.

The charge was read to the defendant by Prosecutor Seon Blackman.