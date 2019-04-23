Tractor topples, pins operator to death

Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A man who has been identified as Sudesh, from Meten Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was on Saturday killed as the tractor he was operating toppled and pinned him to his death in the DeKinderen backlands.
According to reports, the 38-year-old tractor operator who works for the Guyana Sugar Corporation allegedly went into the backlands around 07:00hrs to plough the land some 20 miles from the public road.
While the deceased was heading back out from the backlands he reportedly lost control of the vehicle as he was carrying out a turn. As a result, the tractor toppled and ended up in a trench. Sudesh who fell out of the tractor was pinned.
The victim was pinned under the water for some time. He was subsequently pulled out by farmers who rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
At the hospital, Sudesh was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem.
The incident was reported to the police who informed that the motor tractor which had the registration number 29920 is owned by Lakeram Persaud, a 44-year-old sawmill operator.
