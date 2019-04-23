Town Week opening features afternoon of Culture.

Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
An afternoon of culture was the hallmark of the official opening of the Linden Town Week, at the Linden Georgetown bus park on Sunday.
This year the event is being held under the theme, ‘Rekindling our culture,’ and is hosted by the Linden Mayor and Town Council.
The afternoon’s highlights also included a military parade along Republic Avenue.
Linden Mayor, Wanneka Arrindell, said, “The aim is to bring out the talents we have in our township; there are people who can sing, who can dance, who can write poetry, town week is for that time, for you to showcase that talent to the rest of the world!”
Among the many talented performers to take to the stage, were the visually impaired Sumner brothers who teamed up to put together the Town Week theme song, ”It’s Town Week time again”.
Some of the activities enjoyed so far were the Miss Teen Ambassador Pageant, and the All White party on Saturday last, and the Gospel Fest and Beenie Man show on Sunday night.
A new feature of the Town Week of activities is Restaurant Day, where popular eating houses will put out their best culinary delights to tickle patrons’ palates.
Meanwhile, activities still to go, include the ‘Golden Taste Glow party”, On-the-Spot Art and spelling Bee competition, sporting activities such as cricket, basketball and circle tennis competitions, Gordon Moseley’s Big Man Gah Luck Party, the All Black and Colour Parties, the Caribbean Food Festival and the Children’s Fest .
