Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tender Board strengthens physical security of bid/tender documents-Puts measures in place to detect tampering

Apr 23, 2019 News 0

NPTAB Head, Berkley Wickham

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has taken several steps to improve its operations, one of which includes the strengthening of the physical security of bid/tender documents and putting mechanisms in place to detect attempts at document tampering.
This was revealed to Kaieteur News during an exclusive interview with NPTAB Head, Berkley Wickham. The official said while there is still more work to be done, NPTAB has made crucial improvements since 2015.
Wickham said that the physical and cyber security protection of the NPTAB software systems has been strengthened. He also disclosed that improvements were made to the ICT support available to NPTAB by integrating the existing software into the Ministry of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS).
The NPTAB Head said, “We have also assessed the existing software to capture NPTA tender/bids and letters of award details and found it generate data errors around dates which made for erroneous reporting of tenders/bids and letters of awards data. This was corrected and the software can now produce more accurate data.”
“The software is also incomplete and does not support a bidders register which holds a unique bidder’s number which captures all of the bidders information in one place including the bidder’s business registration id, TIN of all owners, small business id number if so registered, biographic data on owners to support analysis by age and gender, type of business etc. This is being addressed.”
The official added, “We even engineered business processes to improve efficiency, effectiveness, coordination and value for money of the NPTA operations, clarify the required organizational structure of NPTA and task ownership to support the business processes, and to identify the time it should typically take to carry out each procurement method.”
Wickham noted that there was a restructuring of the NPTA based on the business processes requirement and a recommendation for a structure for procuring entities.
He said, too, that the Board has identified required changes to the Procurement Act to support an interim e-Procurement system and to harmonize the Procurement Act and the Small Business Act.
Wickham said that a consultancy was done to strengthen the Procurement Act to support e-Procurement and the Board identified possible e-Procurement systems to meet Guyana’s needs

More in this category

Sports

Pele FC Alumni Corp. 3rd Annual Youth Development Programme starts today90 Youths targeted

Pele FC Alumni Corp. 3rd Annual Youth Development Programme starts...

Apr 23, 2019

The St. Joseph’s High School Auditorium; Woolford Avenue is the venue for the Third Annual Pele FC Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development Programme which will see some 90 youths benefitting from...
Read More
Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat RacesDave Scott maintains hold on F1 class; Lacourt, Benjamin, Ramkissoon, Peters and Welcome are all category winners

Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat RacesDave...

Apr 23, 2019

Triple Crown Final LegDon’t Over Look and Valentina top earners at Port Mourant

Triple Crown Final LegDon’t Over Look and...

Apr 23, 2019

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand finale between Eagles United and Haynes Winners Connection tonight

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand...

Apr 23, 2019

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on this afternoon at MHS courtChrtistianburg Wismar tackle LTI, Mackenzie High collide with New Silvercity

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on...

Apr 23, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel and Solo Drink Development LeagueSaints and GCC dominate after first round

Bounty Paper Towel and Solo Drink Development...

Apr 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall[email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]