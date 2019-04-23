Starr Computer helping to bridge technological gap with Innovation Centre

With oil and gas exploration underway, there is an immediate need for highly qualified personnel. However, unless the education system makes changes to cater to this development “we are going to always be struggling to get some key opportunities that are going to be available to us,” says President of Starr Computers, Mr. Michael Mohan.

Even though his technology-driven company – Starr Computer – is yet to forge a much needed tactical partnership with the local education sector, Mohan recently shared plans, already set in motion, that are intended to help prepare Guyanese, especially youths, for the evolution of technology that can be applied to just about any sector.

At a recent press event at the Starr Computer, Brickdam, Georgetown office, Mohan said, “We have decided to get together with our international vendors and to develop a new innovation centre so that we can bring to market a

lot of the new products that they have got on their road maps.”

The innovation centre of which Mohan spoke is one that will see the local company, and its partners, focusing on modern educational development starting with robotic toys through a Kids Discovery department and Modern classroom solutions.

The Innovation Centre is situated on the second floor of Starr’s Brickdam office.

According to Mohan, “Educating ourselves is an ongoing process. Our educational system needs to be enhanced from teaching students to just learn how to remember facts and figures to learn problem solving, logics and critical thinking. It is important for them to learn, as learning is an ongoing process.”

Starr has embraced the notion that “every day we are experiencing new disruptions that changes career paths, therefore the next generation will have to be able to create their own pathway to success.

“Every child will need to have a mobile device which can help them interact with educational contents instantly.”

Moreover, it has been concluded by the visionaries at Starr that augmented reality will become a way of life in the future and that at a very young age, youths will have to learn coding to better understand the functioning of the devices around them.

“With an emerging Oil and Gas economy, to fast forward learning, modern classroom will be needed to allow each child to interact with their teachers and communicate with a shared electronic white board using a wide range of mobile devices across multiple operating system platforms,” Mohan further intoned.

STARR has integrated technologies from various Manufactures, including Samsung, Lenovo and Epson, to develop its own Modern classroom solution. In this regard, teachers can now connect with up to 50 students simultaneously in a classroom into a virtual learning process.

This system allows the results of exams to be shared instantly with administrators and parents. And with a stable and high speed Internet connection, teachers can conduct classes to multiple locations at the same time.

The Innovation Centre also showcases the introduction of disruptive technologies. For instance, the current Robotic Vacuum cleaner will be extended to humanoid robots and the Dr. Albert Einstein [doll] already responds to questions via the wireless Internet.

The Hologram 3D displays images of brands and products are an eye-catching experience. Recreational Drones on display can be upgraded to agricultural, search and rescue, and, deliverable drones. In the near future too, STARR will be showcasing an Industrial drone for the agricultural sector on their newly built Observation Deck, Mohan revealed.

It is expected that Starr’s recreational 3D Printer on display will open the imagination for manufacturers since 3D printers are today even used to produce low income homes.

Already many Technology Partners have teamed up with Starr Computer to showcase their future roadmap in the STARR Innovation Centre.

It is expected that the Innovation Centre will feature the future of cutting-edge technology including: business solutions, retail management, laser projection, security solutions, power management and education.

Already for this year Starr successfully partnered with companies such as Hewlett Packard, APC, Epson, ELO, Bematec, Honeywell, HikVision and Star Micronics to conduct seminars\workshops on emerging technologies at the Innovation Centre.