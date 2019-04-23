Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Police hunt men who kidnap miner, shoot driver dead

The dead man has been identified as Nicholas from Bartica, Region 7

A gold miner is confirming that a driver in the gold mining district of Ubana, Kuribrong, who witnessed the stripping of a truck, was shot dead in the Interior on Sunday and a gold miner abducted.
The gold miner has only confirmed the identity of the dead man as “Nick” or “Peron” of Bartica. He said to be about 29.
The man who witnessed the gunning down of Nicholas was allegedly taken away against his will, the gold miner further stated that the person abducted has been identified as Elon Thomas of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, who operates a mining Concession along with his Wife, Phulmattie Persaud.
Police have since been alerted that they should be on the lookout for a Man named ‘Pak’ and several other Men aboard a truck with the marking, “Not Guilty.”
Sunday’s incident allegedly stemmed from Nicholas witnessing the stripping of Clifford Fordyce’s truck two weeks ago and the stealing of the parts. The Gold Miner alleged that the Parts were installed on Pak’s Truck.
Miners fear that if police do not swiftly intercept the truck with Pak and the other suspects, they could elude lawmen by turning off at 14 Miles Junction and head to Omai, Sherima or Georgetown. Alternatively, they could branch off at the 23 Miles Junction and head to Sherima or Issano.
The attached Photographs below depicts an Image of the Vehicle that Nicholas was driving when he was shot dead and the other an image of Nicholas. (Edward Persaud story and photos)

