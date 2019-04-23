People don’t like suffer alone

De nonsense start already. A main bridge in Canal Number Two get burn. It burn so bad that nutten can’t cross it. Well dem boys ain’t talking bout goats and de area got quite a few.

When de people burn that bridge is just like if somebody tek a cutting torch and chop down de Demerara Harbour Bridge or use a bomb to blowup de Berbice Bridge. That is wha people call spite. It is also stupidness.

Dem boys remember when people use to burn cane. Guyana suffer because GuySuCo couldn’t earn. That come back to haunt de industry. Years later when things never improve de government had to shut down four sugar estates. People get put out of wuk. De same people who burn cane start fuh holler how dem suffering.

Now people burning bridges and preventing goods and things from reaching people. De farmers can’t go to de back dam and bring out food to feed de people who live there. De farmers gun suffer because dem can’t sell wha dem produce and of course everybody else gun get de blame.

That is not de only stupidness that happening. De place dry like a bone and people setting fire to bun rubbish. De fire does spread and is only then dem does call de fire service. Two of dem live in a place in Kitty. One decide to cook some rice pun a kero stove. While he cooking he lef de pot and go out.

He see smoke and he didn’t even think bout he house and he pot. Dem boys seh if was he alone dem didn’t mind. De man bun down he neighbor house as well.

That is why people does seh man don’t like punish alone. Some of dem does tek wife, some does mind a dog suh when he wake up in de morning he can seh something deh wuss than he. And of course, dem have de set wha does like to see dem mattie in de same boat as dem.

That is why de politician gun always control people in Guyana. Dem mek sure people punishing so much that de very people don’t have time to look at wha de politicians doing.

Talk half and watch out fuh de punishment.