Pele FC Alumni Corp. 3rd Annual Youth Development Programme starts today90 Youths targeted

Patrick ‘Labba’ Barton – Pele FC Alumini Director

The St. Joseph’s High School Auditorium; Woolford Avenue is the venue for the Third Annual Pele FC Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development Programme which will see some 90 youths benefitting from three days of solid exposure.
Directors Patrick ‘LAbba’ Barton and Denis Ivor Carrington are among a number of other persons from the USA, where they are based, that have come back home to ensure the smooth running of the programme which will see the youths, between ages of 12 – 17, benefitting.
Among the topics that would be the focus during the three-day programme, are leadership development, non violent communication and transition to adult life, digital literacy, preparing for an interview, career choice, health and wellness, conflict resolution and social etiquette.

Denis Ivor Carrington – Pele FC Alumini Director

The youths would also benefit from a tour to beverage giants, Banks DIH Limited.
The Pele FC Alumni is an organization that is focused on providing educational opportunities for youths (boys and girls) who need support as they pursue their academic endeavors. Last year’s programme attracted a total of 84 boys and girls between ages 10 – 16.
Youths for this programme have been drawn from a number of schools and football teams.
Additionally, Pele FC Alumni are currently sponsoring fully, a total of six (6) children throughout the school year in their mentoring programme. In addition to equipment and educational supplies, the organisation has plans to add an additional child annually to their fully funded mentoring programme.

 

 

