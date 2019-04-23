New Amsterdam gets major facelift and transformation.

To relieve the town of its litter and solid wastes, the Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) joined forces with the Berbice Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and Cevons Waste Management, to host a massive clean-up campaign in the run up to Easter.

The exercise received the full support of staff and councillors of the municipality, and some residents of New Amsterdam.

Among the team members were Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood; Deputy Mayor Wainwright McIntosh; Town Clerk Sharon Alexander; and newly elected President of the BCC, Errol Azar.

The collaborative effort was intended to enhance the town and more so, to promote teamwork and encourage residents to keep a tidy community.

Deputy Mayor, Wainwright McIntosh, told the media, “What we are doing is basically mirroring what the council and the Government of Guyana (GoG) wants for our town. A clean, healthy and green environment, especially since we are the oldest town, we are going to try our best to lead by example.”

The council has established fines persons will have to pay once they are found dumping their waste indescribably. In this regard, the Council is urging residents to assist in identifying individuals who are caught littering.

Apart from the cleanup exercise, the municipality has already cleared several major trenches, ahead of the May-June rains. They are urging residents to keep the canals clean in an effort to prevent flooding within the town. Residents are being urged to be more involved in cleaning their surroundings in keeping New Amsterdam clean.

The effort by the New Amsterdam Town Council is in keeping with the UN Sustain Development Goal (SDG) six which calls for clean water and sanitation for all citizens.