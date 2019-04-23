Ministry partners with Region Ten for Patient Care Assistant Programme

Sixty youths in Region Ten are in training to become Patient Care Assistants. This development represents a tactical collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health and the Linden Hospital Complex.

Speaking of the programme recently was Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, who has expressed appreciation for the tactical collaboration.

Morian disclosed that the programme which is catering to the 60 youths is moving ahead smoothly with increased interest being shown by the participants.

“This certainly will go a long way as we would be able to have Patient Care Assistants in the various health centres, and [this] forms part of the Government’s attempt at improving health care in Guyana. We are working to improve our health centres and clinics; we are working very aggressively to improve health care in the health centres and if you go around the region you recognise that there is a vast improvement of health care in Region Ten,” Morian said.

The Regional Chairman declared that he will continue, through the support of his Regional Councillors and other various stakeholders, to improve the lives of the Region’s young people. He disclosed plans to continue exploring a number of agencies in bringing about holistic growth and development.

Morian said that a number of collaborative measures will be explored in forging youth development and most importantly empowerment.

He disclosed that a number of outlying areas in Region Ten will also be targeted. It is not only Linden that will benefit. Some of the outlying communities such as Mabura and River View are likely to see job creation avenues.

Morian said, too, that job creation within Region Ten among young people is critically important. He disclosed that the economic challenges being faced by many of the youths are currently being addressed by his office with the support of a number of agencies and Ministries.

“Therefore, this Patient Care Assistant training is important as when you think about the economic impact of 60 persons being employed, it certainly will assist a number of families as they are currently receiving a stipend during the six months training and upon completion they would certainly receive a salary, which means that we have 60 less persons who are unemployed,” he said.

According to Morian, “We remain thankful to the Ministry of Public Health because these 60 individuals are now learning a skill and hopefully have made a positive start to what can be a long term career for them in the health sector.”