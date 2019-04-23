Miner accused of raping under-aged children found with unlicensed gun

Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Police in’ F’ Division on Saturday, about 20:30hrs, arrested a 27-year-old miner of Potaro River, Region Eight, for rape of a child under 16 years.
A search of his person revealed an unlicensed pistol with six live rounds.
The suspect who was arrested at Garraway Stream, Potaro River, is cooperating with investigators.
