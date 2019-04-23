Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drunk driver kills mother of three

Apr 23, 2019 News 0

 

An afternoon stroll with the family on Sunday left a mother of three children dead after she was struck down by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.
The incident took place around 17:30hrs on the No.1 Canal Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD). According to information, the motor lorry GPP 4022 involved in the accident was driven by a 30 year-old resident of Canal No.1 West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The family members are Angelle Barry 30, [deceased]; Jusley Brisport, 36; Nefetari Brisport, three; Orias Brisport; three and Akeria Barry, five. They all hail from Lot 5 L’ Oratoire, Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Enquiries disclosed that the family was walking on the southern side of the road heading east. Jusley along with Nefetari were walking in front, while the deceased followed with the other two children.
The motor lorry subsequently came along and was proceeding in the same direction as the family when the driver allegedly overtook a motor car which was proceeding in front of him.
In the process the right front of the Lorry collided with the deceased and her husband; as a result of the collision they fell to the roadway and received injuries about their bodies.
The family was rushed to the West Demerara Regional hospital where Angelle succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The body is at the Ezekiel mortuary awaiting a post mortem. The others were treated and sent away.
The driver of the motor lorry is in police custody assisting with the investigation. According to the police he was tested and found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

More in this category

Sports

Pele FC Alumni Corp. 3rd Annual Youth Development Programme starts today90 Youths targeted

Pele FC Alumni Corp. 3rd Annual Youth Development Programme starts...

Apr 23, 2019

The St. Joseph’s High School Auditorium; Woolford Avenue is the venue for the Third Annual Pele FC Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development Programme which will see some 90 youths benefitting from...
Read More
Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat RacesDave Scott maintains hold on F1 class; Lacourt, Benjamin, Ramkissoon, Peters and Welcome are all category winners

Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat RacesDave...

Apr 23, 2019

Triple Crown Final LegDon’t Over Look and Valentina top earners at Port Mourant

Triple Crown Final LegDon’t Over Look and...

Apr 23, 2019

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand finale between Eagles United and Haynes Winners Connection tonight

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand...

Apr 23, 2019

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on this afternoon at MHS courtChrtistianburg Wismar tackle LTI, Mackenzie High collide with New Silvercity

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on...

Apr 23, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel and Solo Drink Development LeagueSaints and GCC dominate after first round

Bounty Paper Towel and Solo Drink Development...

Apr 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]