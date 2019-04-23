Drunk driver kills mother of three

An afternoon stroll with the family on Sunday left a mother of three children dead after she was struck down by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place around 17:30hrs on the No.1 Canal Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD). According to information, the motor lorry GPP 4022 involved in the accident was driven by a 30 year-old resident of Canal No.1 West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The family members are Angelle Barry 30, [deceased]; Jusley Brisport, 36; Nefetari Brisport, three; Orias Brisport; three and Akeria Barry, five. They all hail from Lot 5 L’ Oratoire, Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Enquiries disclosed that the family was walking on the southern side of the road heading east. Jusley along with Nefetari were walking in front, while the deceased followed with the other two children.

The motor lorry subsequently came along and was proceeding in the same direction as the family when the driver allegedly overtook a motor car which was proceeding in front of him.

In the process the right front of the Lorry collided with the deceased and her husband; as a result of the collision they fell to the roadway and received injuries about their bodies.

The family was rushed to the West Demerara Regional hospital where Angelle succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The body is at the Ezekiel mortuary awaiting a post mortem. The others were treated and sent away.

The driver of the motor lorry is in police custody assisting with the investigation. According to the police he was tested and found to be over the legal alcohol limit.